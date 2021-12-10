A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India’s Omicron tally rises to 32, Centre says it is monitoring over 70 Covid clusters: Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the variant on Friday.
  2. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours: He was accorded a 17-gun salute.
  3. Aryan Khan files plea to remove bail condition of weekly appearance before NCB: The Bombay High Court had on October 28 granted bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in the case related to the drugs found on a cruise ship in Mumbai.
  4. Opposition seeks Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation over land encroachment allegations: A report alleged on Wednesday that a firm co-founded by Sarma’s wife is occupying government land intended for landless persons and institutions.
  5. Offensive social media posts about Bipin Rawat’s death will not be tolerated, says Karnataka CM: Basavaraj Bommai said that the police had been directed to take strict legal action against those who put up such comments.
  6. Court unhappy with absence of special public prosecutors at hearing in Delhi riots case: Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat said that the cases were being adjourned because the legal counsel were not present at hearings.
  7. State’s force should never be used to browbeat political opinions, says Supreme Court: The court added that in a diverse country like India, there were bound to be different points of view.
  8. Supreme Court tells Air Quality Commission to decide on relaxing restrictions in Delhi: A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana noted that the air quality in the national Capital has started improving.
  9. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to United States, rules UK court: He faces 18 charges in connection with 5 lakh secret files on American military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
  10. Concern grows about UK Bill that allows individuals to be stripped of citizenship without notice: A new clause of the Nationality and Borders Bill allows authorities to not alert people about their decision if it is not ‘reasonably practicable’ to do so.