Here are the latest updates about the new coronavirus variant.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 may pose “a fresh risk” to global recovery but its impact would be “less severe” for India due to the increasing pace of vaccination in the country, a finance ministry report said on Saturday, reported the Hindustan Times. In its monthly economic review for November, the ministry said that India’s economic recovery is expected to gain further strength in the remaining two quarters of the current financial year. The Indian Council of Medical Research in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has designed a testing kit that will be able to detect the Omicron variant in a couple of hours, ANI reported. Currently, It takes three to four days time to detect the variant with the help of kits available in the market. The Union health ministry asked states to keep a strict watch in 27 districts that have Covid-19 test positivity rates of 5% and above, reported the Hindustan Times. The Supreme Court in Brazil has ruled that foreign visitors will need to provide a coronavirus vaccination certificate to enter the country, reported BBC. The court said it would be impossible to check all visitors and prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. People aged 30 and above in England will now be able to get Covid-19 booster jabs from Monday, reported BBC. Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said data shows the booster shots were “essential defence against Omicron”. Australia said that it will shorten the wait time for people to get a Covid-19 booster dose to five months after the second shot in view of rise in Omicron variant cases, reported Reuters. Previously, Australia allowed administration of the booster jabs to people above 18 years six months after their their second dose. Dr Samiran Panda, the head of epidemiology department in the Indian Council of Medical Research, has advised against suddenly introducing booster shots or recommending any change in the time gap of Covishield shots in view of Omicron cases, reported The Times of India. Till Saturday, India reported 33 Omicron cases. The latest case was detected in Delhi in a 35-year-old patient, who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The man travelled to Zimbabwe and South Africa. The Mumbai Police prohibited gatherings of five or more residents on Saturday and Sunday under section 144 of the Criminal Code Procedure as Maharashtra recorded a total of 17 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus this week. Amid Omicron concerns, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said his government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students above 18 years of age to attend college classes, reported The News Minute.