The big news: India’s Omicron tally rises to 38 with five new cases, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi’s Twitter account was briefly hacked, and authorities in Jammu and Kashmir denied the PDP permission to hold a youth convention.
- India’s Omicron tally rises to 38, Chandigarh, AP and Kerala report first cases of new variant: One case each was also reported in Karnataka and Maharashtra on Sunday.
- PM Modi’s Twitter account ‘briefly compromised’, says his office after Bitcoin link shared: The now-deleted tweet said India has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender and was distributing it to the country’s residents.
- J&K authorities refuse to allow PDP youth convention in Srinagar, cite Covid protocols: Mehbooba Mufti questioned why Covid-19 norms only applied to the Peoples Democratic Party, pointing out that Modi held rallies in Uttar Pradesh.
- ‘I am a Hindu, but not a Hindutvavadi,’ says Rahul Gandhi at Jaipur rally: The Congress leader said that while a Hindu is one who always seeks the truth, a Hindutvavadi is only interested in power.
- Max Verstappen pips Lewis Hamilton to claim Formula One title with controversial Abu Dhabi GP win: The Red Bull driver notched up a 10th victory of the season when he took advantage of a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Hamilton.
- 1971 war showed Partition on religious lines was a historic mistake, says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister alleged that Pakistan was trying to break India by promoting terrorism.
- Three BSP leaders, BJP MLA join Samajwadi Party: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP was staring in the face of defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
- At least eight arrested, two booked for social media posts about General Bipin Rawat’s death: A Jammu and Kashmir bank employee was suspended for allegedly reacting to a news story on the chopper crash in which Rawat died with a laughing emoticon.
- Nagaland tribal body demands Amit Shah’s apology for ‘misleading statement’ on civilian killings: On Monday, Shah had said the security forces had signalled the vehicle in which the civilians who were gunned down were travelling to stop but it sped away.
- Over 80 killed as tornadoes hit several US states: More than 70 people are believed to be dead in Kentucky alone.