Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen died and at least 12 others were injured after militants attacked a police bus in Zewan area of Srinagar on Monday. The deceased policemen include an assistan sub-inspector and a constable.

All the injured policemen have been hospitalised.

The militants opened fire at the vehicle of the 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police, that was parked on the Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh Road.

The police said the area has been cordoned off.

Terrible News coming from Zewan, Srinagar where a bus ferrying @JmuKmrPolice personnel have been attacked by terrorists in which 2 police personnel have lost their lives



Congress Sevadal pays tribute to the martyrs and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen

Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time)

More details are awaited.