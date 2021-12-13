Two Dalit men in Bihar’s Aurangabad district were allegedly beaten up and forced to lick spit from the ground for not voting in favour of a candidate in a local election, India Today reported on Monday.

The incident allegedly took place in the Kutumba block of the Aurangabad district. Accused Balwant Singh, a candidate in the election for the village head, allegedly made the two men identified as Anil Kumar and Manjeet Kumar do sit-ups also.

The police have arrested Singh. “The accused has been arrested based on a complaint by the two youths,” said Superintendent of Police Kantesh Mishra, according to India Today. He added that a chargesheet will be filed against Singh soon.

A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media. Shiv Kumar Rao, the additional superintendent of police in charge of Aurangabad sub-division, told PTI that the police were examining the veracity of the video.

The video purportedly showed the accused person complaining that the men drank liquor that he gave them, but did not vote for him. It also reportedly shows the accused person hurling expletives referring to the caste of the two men.

The sale of liquor is banned in Bihar.

Singh told the police that he was punishing the men for creating a ruckus in an inebriated state, according to PTI.

Commenting on the incident, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take cognisance of the incident, failing which his team would travel to Aurangabad. “When will be shed our notions of superiority?” he said on Twitter.