A look at the top headlines right now:

Two policemen killed, at least 12 injured as militants fire at their bus in Srinagar: Militants opened fire at the vehicle of the 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police, that was parked on the Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh Road. UK reports first death due to Omicron variant, Boris Johnson urges people to get booster shots: The new strain now accounts for 40% of infections in London, Johnson said. Privilege motion against Ranjan Gogoi for comments on being nominated to Rajya Sabha, low attendance: Parliament records show the former chief justice has attended less than 10% of the total sessions since he took oath as an MP in March last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates first phase of Kashi Vishwanath corridor: The work on the 400-metre corridor, which connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the banks of Ganga river, started in 2019. CBSE drops controversial passage on women from question paper after outrage: The passage that appeared in a Class 10 English question paper said the ‘emancipation of wife destroyed parent’s authority over children’. Covid booster shots can wait, vaccinating more Indians with first two doses is vital, says ICMR: The head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research said there should not be a ‘knee-jerk’ reaction to the Omicron variant. November retail inflation rises to three-month high of 4.91% from 4.48% in October: Inflation in prices of vegetables rose sharply in both rural and urban areas. Congress’ Digvijaya Singh invites comedians Munawar Faruqui, Kunal Kamra to perform in Bhopal: The shows of the two comedians have been cancelled in Bengaluru this month due to threats to the venues. In Delhi, ban on construction and entry of trucks to continue till further orders: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said experts have predicted that the city’s air quality will deteriorate in the next three days. India’s Harnaaz Sandhu named 70th Miss Universe: The last Indian contestant to win the pageant was actor Lara Dutta in 2000.