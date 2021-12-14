A look at the headlines right now:

UP Police say that killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was planned: The police have moved a plea to charge the 13 accused, including Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, for attempt to murder. SC allows defence ministry to widen roads for Char Dham project, cites national security concerns: An environmental non-profit organisation in Uttarakhand had challenged the Centre’s application. India’s wholesale inflation rose to 14.23% in November – highest in 12 years: This was due to an increase in the prices of oil and food products. Nagaland tribal union calls for ‘total restriction’ on Army convoy, patrolling: It asked members to not ‘accept any forms of developmental packages or assistances from the Indian military forces’. Pfizer says its antiviral Covid-19 pill shows 89% efficacy, works against Omicron variant: The medicine cuts down chances of hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, said the pharmaceutical company. Toll from militant attack in Srinagar rises to three after constable dies in hospital: The police claimed that the attack in Srinagar on Monday was planned by Kashmir Tigers, which is considered to be an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Grant refugee status or deport us to Myanmar, 10 Rohingyas urge Gauhati High Court: The petitioners were arrested for entering India without proper documents, have served their sentences but were lodged in a jail, a High Court order said. Centre orders shutting down of branches of Films Division, two other cinema units by January-end: The government had announced last year that a clutch of state-run film organisations would be merged with the National Film Development Corporation. India votes against UN Security Council’s draft resolution on climate change: The Indian representative said that it would undermine the pact reached last month at COP26 summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow. Karnataka Police colluded with Hindutva groups in attacks on Christians, finds report: Human rights organisation People’s Union for Civil Liberties has documented 39 incidents of violence against the community.