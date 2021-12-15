A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition calls for removal of Union minister after SIT report on Lakhimpur killings: Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the violence in Uttar Pradesh. But, the BJP dismissed the demand to remove Ajay Mishra. Lone survivor of IAF chopper crash Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others had died in the crash on December 8. Virat Kohli on ODI captaincy, communication with BCCI, equation with Rohit Sharma & more: Kohli said that he was told by the selection committee at the end of a call that he had been replaced as India’s one-day international captain. Minister Ajay Mishra abuses, manhandles journalist on being questioned about his jailed son: On Tuesday, a UP Police SIT had said that the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October was planned. The Union minister’s son is an accused in the case. No need for Aryan Khan to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau every week, says Bombay HC: Last week, Khan had applied for being exempted from the weekly appearances, which was part of his bail conditions in a drug-related case. There have been no attacks on Christians in Karnataka, claims state minister: A report by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties on Tuesday listed 39 incidents of violence against Christians in Karnataka between January and November. Our vaccines may become ineffective in emerging situations, says India’s Covid task force chief: Dr VK Paul said there was a need to create a vaccine that could target the new strains and adapt to the changing nature of the variants. Supreme Court asks Maharashtra to notify 27% OBC seats under general category for local body polls: On December 6, the court had put a hold on the elections to seats reserved for the Other Backward Classes. Money laundering law will lose its relevance if used indiscriminately, Supreme Court tells ED: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana remarked that the law needed to be used reasonably. Kolkata’s Durga Puja added to Unesco’s ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ list: The Unesco lauded the festival for its all-inclusive approach.