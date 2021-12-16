Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, jailed for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, has claimed in a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation that she is in fact alive, India Today reported.

Mukerjea, who has been lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla prison since 2015, claimed in the letter that a fellow inmate told her she had seen Bora in Kashmir, The Indian Express reported. Mukerjea has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to find Bora, according to The New Indian Express.

Mukerjea’s lawyer Sana Khan confirmed that she had written a letter to the agency, NDTV reported. Khan said she had no details about its content.

Bora had allegedly been strangled by Mukerjea in a car on April 24, 2012. Her body was then burnt and dumped in a forest Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The case came to light in 2015, after which Mukerjea was arrested.

Investigators alleged that Indrani’s Mukerjea’s husband Peter Mukerjea, her former spouse Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai had helped her in the crime. All three of them were arrested. Peter Mukerjea was released on bail in March 2020.

In 2016, Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai turned an approver in the case.

In August this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation had told a special court in Mumbai that it has closed the investigation in the case.