The big news: Centre prescribes caution as Omicron tally crosses 100, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Amarinder Singh announced a tie-up with BJP for Punjab polls, and a forensic analysis found Rona Wilson’s phone was hacked by Pegasus spyware.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amid rise in Omicron variant cases, Centre advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings: Meanwhile, the WHO granted emergency use approval to Serum Institute’s Covovax vaccine.
- Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP for Punjab Assembly elections: He said that the decision on seat sharing would be taken on the basis of a candidate’s chances of winning.
- Bhima Koregaon accused Rona Wilson’s phone was infected with Pegasus, shows new analysis: Amnesty International’s Security Lab confirmed that the activist’s phone had been first compromised using the spyware in July 2017.
- Amazon fined Rs 200 crore by India’s antitrust regulator, its deal with Future Coupons suspended: The Competition Commission of India said that Amazon had made ‘false and incorrect statements’ while applying for approval of the deal.
- SC asks High Court to decide on plea seeking FIRs against Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra in Delhi riots case: Delhi HC was asked to decide within three months on whether to register cases against four BJP leaders for allegedly delivering hate speeches.
- Election commission chief, two commissioners attended ‘informal interaction’ with PMO, says report: The poll panel is a constitutional body that functions independently and the three commissioners are required to maintain a distance from the government.
- Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow for Classes 6 and above: The Delhi air quality panel has said that physical classes for students up to Class 5 can start from December 27.
- Karnataka Congress MLA’s ‘enjoy rape’ remark triggers controversy: He later apologised saying he did not intend to ‘trivialise or make light of the heinous crime’ and described it as ‘an off the cuff’ comment.
- SC stays proceedings of panel formed by West Bengal to look into Pegasus surveillance allegations: A bench led by the chief justice observed that the court itself has formed an independent committee to look into the matter.
- India among most dangerous countries for journalists, says media watchdog Reporters Without Borders: The organisation said that 46 journalists were killed in 2021, of which four died in India.