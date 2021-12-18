Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

Kerala confirmed two new cases of Omicron on Friday, The New Indian Express reported. A couple who travelled to the state from Sharjah last week have tested positive for the infection. Kerala has reported seven Omicron cases so far, according to the newspaper. Across India, there are over 100 cases of the variant. The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday advised citizens against non-essential travel and mass gatherings in view of concerns about the spread of Omicron. The health ministry said that Omicron seems to spread faster than the Delta variant. VK Paul, the chief of India’s Covid-19 task force, cautioned that if India sees a surge in cases like the United Kingdom, it could report 14 lakh cases each day. Meanwhile in Mumbai, a man back from the United States tested positive for the Omicron variant on Friday, PTI reported. He had taken a booster shot, according to the news agency. The patient is asymptomatic.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told officials at a meeting that there was a need to take strict measures against Covid-19 in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant, PTI reported. Sinha directed the officials to study the trend of Covid-19 cases in the Union territory to ascertain why there is a surge. In the United Kingdom, a record 93,045 new cases were reported on Friday, according to The Guardian. This is the highest daily rise in cases in the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Omicron was likely to become the dominant variant in the country by the beginning of 2022, the BBC reported. He cautioned that the strain was “spreading at lightning speed” in Europe.

The state of New York also registered a record number of 21,027 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, CNBC reported. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron variant accounts for 13% of the Covid-19 cases in New York and New Jersey.

A study by researchers from Imperial College London has shown that booster vaccine shots could offer around 85% protection against serious illness due to Omicron, the BBC reported. The study is based on limited information available presently.

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that it will test three doses of its vaccine on children aged between six months and five years. The company said it amended its study since two shots did not seem to be strong enough for some children, AP reported. Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 27 crore people and caused more than 53 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

