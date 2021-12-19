A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

The gunfight broke out after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan area of the city following inputs about the presence of militants, PTI reported.

The police said the identity of the militant and his affiliation was being ascertained.

Past gunfights

Two suspected militants, identified as Aamir Bashir Dar and Aadil Yousuf Shan, were killed in a gunfight on December 16 in Kulgam district. The police said both of them were affiliated to The Resistant Front, an off-shoot of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On December 14, another suspected militant was killed in a gunfight in Behramgala area of Poonch district. The deceased was identified as Abu Zarara.

