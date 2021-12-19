The big news: Another man lynched in Punjab, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi reported 107 new Covid-19 cases, the highest count since June 25, and prohibitory orders imposed in Kerala after two politicians killed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Another man lynched in Punjab for theft, not a case of attempted sacrilege, say police: The assault took place a day after a man was killed in Amritsar after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple.
- Delhi records 107 new coronavirus cases – highest since June 25: The national Capital recorded one death after 10 days.
- BJP, SDPI leaders killed in Kerala within hours, prohibitory orders in Alappuzha: The Social Democratic Party of India alleged that the RSS was behind the attack, while the BJP blamed an Islamic terror group.
- 64% voter turnout recorded in Kolkata civic polls till 5 pm, some incidents of violence reported: The police have arrested 72 persons for the disturbing law and order situation during the polls.
- Election commission chief was not called for meet with PMO, says Centre after controversy: Opposition leaders questioned the credibility of the poll body after Sushil Chandra and two commissioners attended an ‘informal interaction’ last month.
- Jammu and Kashmir school founder sacked for calling Bipin Rawat a ‘war criminal’: Sabbah Haji was allegedly detained for four days and released on bail on Friday for her comments after the death of the chief of defence staff.
- Uttar Pradesh government has tapped phones of Samajwadi Party leaders, alleges Akhilesh Yadav: After the Income Tax raids on his aides, Yadav said he was also expecting an Enforcement Directorate inquiry ahead of the Assembly elections.
- Comedian Munawar Faruqui performs in Mumbai with support from Congress unit: This was his first show after 16 cancellations in several cities because of threats from Hindutva groups.
- What did BJP government do in Amethi for seven years, asks Priyanka Gandhi: At a rally for the Uttar Pradesh polls, the Congress leader promised to waive off farmers’ loans and offer employment to 20 lakh youths if the party is voted to power in 2022.
- Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast, says WHO: With infections rising so rapidly, the World Health Organization warned that hospitals could be overwhelmed in some places.