A police officer was shot at by suspected militants near his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

The officer, Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay, was injured and taken to a hospital, the police said. The area where the incident took place was cordoned off by security forces.

“Today, about 1910 hours, Pulwama Police received information about a terror crime incident at Bandzoo area of Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon a police personnel,” the police said according to Greater Kashmir. “Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached at the terror crime spot.”

The police have registered a case. The officers are working towards establishing “the circumstances which lead to this terror crime”, the police said.

Last week, three Jammu and Kashmir police officers had died in a militant attack in Srinagar’s Zewan area. Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had said that the attack on the police personnel was carried out by Kashmir Tigers, which is considered to be an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

On December 1, the Centre had told the Rajya Sabha that “terrorist attacks” in Jammu and Kashmir had reduced since Article 370 that gave special power to the erstwhile state was abrogated.

According to the statistics, there were 843 “terrorist attacks” and 86 civilians and 78 Army personnel killed before the August 5 decision.