Security forces apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat in Indian waters carrying 77 kilograms of heroin worth about Rs 400 crore, officials said on Monday.

The operation was conducted by the Indian Coast Guard and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Gujarat. The boat, Al-Huseini, had six crew members.

The @IndiaCoastGuard in a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat has apprehended one Pak Fishing Boat "Al Huseini" with 06 crew in Indian🇮🇳 waters carrying 77 kgs #heroin worth approx 400 crs



Boat brought to Jakhau for further investigation@PMO_NaMo @NIA_India @AjaybhattBJP4UK @ANI pic.twitter.com/W3Ahfb33vu — PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) December 20, 2021

The boat has been taken to Jakhau in Gujarat’s Kutch district for further investigation.

The incident came nearly three months after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had seized close to three tonnes of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore at Gujarat’s Mundra port. On October 6, the National Investigation Agency took over the investigation into the case, and booked the accused persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In April as well, the Coast Guard and the Gujarat had apprehended a boat with Pakistanis from Indian waters near the Jakhau coast. The boat was carrying 30 kilograms of heroin worth about Rs 150 crore, according to PTI.

In November, the ATS had seized a heroin consignment worth about Rs 600 crore from an under-construction house in Morbi district of Gujarat. According to the ATS, the consignment was sent by Pakistani drug dealers to their Indian counterparts from the Arabian Sea.