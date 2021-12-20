Unnao rape case convict and expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar was acquitted by a Delhi court on Monday in a 2019 case in which the complainant met with an accident, reported ANI.

In January last year, Sengar was convicted and sentenced for life for raping the woman in 2017. She was a minor when assaulted.

In July 2019, the woman and her lawyer were severely injured in a car crash. Her family had alleged Sengar was behind the accident. Two of the woman’s relatives, one of whom was a witness in the rape case, were killed in the accident.

In March 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a separate case related to the death of the father of the complainant.

The woman’s father was arrested in an illegal arms case in April 2018. It was later found that he had been framed in the case. He died in judicial custody in Unnao on April 9, 2018, a day after his daughter attempted to kill herself outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s house as no action had been taken against Sengar till then.

Later, a murder case was filed against Sengar, his brother and nine others.