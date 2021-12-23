A group of unidentified assailants beat up a Right to Information activist and pierced his legs with nails in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Tuesday night, the Hindustan Times reported.

The activist, Amra Ram Godara, had filed a police complaint against alleged illegal liquor trade in the area some days earlier.

Godara was allegedly abducted on Tuesday when he was going to his home from a bus stand, the police said. The assailants reportedly fled the spot believing that he was dead.

The attack took place at Godara’s native village of Pareyu, PTI reported.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said that Godara has suffered fractures in his leg and hands, and has been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. The activist is reportedly out of danger.

The accused persons are absconding. “Prima facie, people involved in the illegal liquor trade are behind the attack,” Bhargava said, adding that police teams have been formed to arrest the accused persons.

On Wednesday, Omaram Banjara, an activist based in the Pali district, filed a complaint on Godara’s behalf to the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, according to PTI. The commission took cognisance of the case and directed the state director general of police, excise commissioner, the district collector and superintendent of police to file reports in the matter.

Banjara claimed that Godara had also filed a complaint about alleged irregularities in developmental work carried out by the Kumpaliya panchayat in Barmer district. He demanded an investigation into the role of the local police and excise officials.