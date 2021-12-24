India cannot lower its guard at a time when the world is witnessing a fourth surge of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre said on Friday amid a rise in new infections and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“While Europe, North America and Africa are seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases week-on-week, Asia is still witnessing a decline in cases week-on-week,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference.

The positivity rate in Kerala and Mizoram is much higher than the national average, and this is a cause for concern, Bhushan said.

The health secretary said 358 Omicron cases have been reported from 17 states and Union Territories so far. Of these, 114 patients have recovered. He added that 183 cases were analysed and 121 of the patients had foreign travel history.

Bhushan stressed that citizens should follow Covid appropriate behaviour as cases of the new strain shot up in recent weeks.