Wing Commander Harshit Sinha of the Indian Air Force died after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed during a training sortie on Friday evening. The accident took place around 8.30 pm, the Air Force said in a tweet.

The Air Force did not confirm the location of the crash, but Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told The Indian Express that it occurred in Sam region of the district’s Desert National Park

Singh said that a forest guard first spotted the plane, after which the local police was informed about the incident.

This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.

An inquiry is being ordered. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021

The Indian Air Force currently has four squadrons of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft, each of them comprising 16 to 18 fighter jets, according to the Hindustan Times. The last of such aircraft are expected to be phased out in the next three to four years.

Over 400 MiG-21s have been involved in accidents since they were inducted into the Air Force, the newspaper noted. These accidents have led to widespread concerns about the safety of the aircraft.

