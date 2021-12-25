The man killed in the blast at a court in Ludhiana was on Friday identified as Gagandeep Singh, a former Punjab Police head constable who was dismissed from service in 2019, The Indian Express reported.

Six persons were injured in the explosion at the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday. Hours after the blast, the police had said that they suspect that the man who died on the second-floor toilet of the court complex was trying to assemble or plant an explosive device.

“He was identified from a tattoo on his body and a mobile phone recovered from the spot,” Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told The Indian Express.

Gagandeep Singh spent two years in jail following his arrest in 2019 in a case of alleged drug smuggling. A hearing of this case was scheduled for Friday in the court of Ludhiana Additional Sessions Judge Shatin Goyal. It was later adjourned to February 3, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Punjab Police are investigating why Singh visited the Ludhiana district court a day before his case hearing. Political leaders alleged that the blast was an attempt to create disturbance in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections in early 2022.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said the state government has sought assistance from the Centre to investigate the explosion.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the Ludhiana court complex and said the Centre and the Punjab government will work together to take strong action against the culprits.