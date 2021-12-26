The big news: Centre to form panel to decide on repealing AFSPA in Nagaland, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Chief Justice NV Ramana said that ‘judges appointing other judges’ was a myth, and South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu died.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Committee to decide on withdrawing AFSPA, says Nagaland after meeting with Amit Shah: The panel will submit its report in 45 days.
- ‘Judges appointing judges’ is a myth that suits ‘certain sections’, says Chief Justice NV Ramana: He batted for an independent selection panel to appoint public prosecutors, saying that they have been historically under the control of the government.
- South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu dies at 90: Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent resistance to the apartheid regime.
- Delhi imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from tomorrow: The national Capital’s coronavirus cases increased by 16% from Friday’s count.
- Mumbai registers 922 new coronavirus cases – highest in nearly seven months: The city’s test positivity rate stands at 2.6%, up from 1% a week ago.
- Jesus Christ statue desecrated in Haryana’s Ambala: An FIR has been lodged and two unidentified suspects have been booked.
- Scroll.in’s ‘Eco India’ show wins Ramnath Goenka Award for reportage on Maharashtra’s women farmers: Team Scroll, including Sannuta Raghu, Nooshin Mowla, Sujit Lad, Omkar Phatak, Swati Ali, Dewang Trivedi and Shibika Suresh, won the award.
- Agriculture minister denies suggesting that Centre may bring back farm laws: On Friday, Tomar reportedly said that the government had ‘moved a step back and will move forward again’.
- Covaxin receives DCGI approval for use in children from 12 to 18 years: This is the second Covid-19 vaccine to have received emergency use authorisation from the DCGI for children, the first being ZyCoV-D.
- Delhi air quality worsens to ‘severe’ category day after showing slight improvement: The Capital had an air quality index of 430 on Sunday morning, according to the Safar website.