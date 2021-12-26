A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Committee to decide on withdrawing AFSPA, says Nagaland after meeting with Amit Shah: The panel will submit its report in 45 days.
  2. Judges appointing judges’ is a myth that suits ‘certain sections’, says Chief Justice NV Ramana: He batted for an independent selection panel to appoint public prosecutors, saying that they have been historically under the control of the government.
  3. South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu dies at 90: Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent resistance to the apartheid regime.
  4. Delhi imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from tomorrow: The national Capital’s coronavirus cases increased by 16% from Friday’s count.
  5. Mumbai registers 922 new coronavirus cases – highest in nearly seven months: The city’s test positivity rate stands at 2.6%, up from 1% a week ago.
  6. Jesus Christ statue desecrated in Haryana’s Ambala: An FIR has been lodged and two unidentified suspects have been booked.
  7. Scroll.in’s ‘Eco India’ show wins Ramnath Goenka Award for reportage on Maharashtra’s women farmers: Team Scroll, including Sannuta Raghu, Nooshin Mowla, Sujit Lad, Omkar Phatak, Swati Ali, Dewang Trivedi and Shibika Suresh, won the award.
  8. Agriculture minister denies suggesting that Centre may bring back farm laws: On Friday, Tomar reportedly said that the government had ‘moved a step back and will move forward again’.
  9. Covaxin receives DCGI approval for use in children from 12 to 18 years: This is the second Covid-19 vaccine to have received emergency use authorisation from the DCGI for children, the first being ZyCoV-D.
  10. Delhi air quality worsens to ‘severe’ category day after showing slight improvement: The Capital had an air quality index of 430 on Sunday morning, according to the Safar website.