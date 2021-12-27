The Aam Aadmi Party has won 14 seats in the Chandigarh municipal elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 11 seats, The Indian Express reported.

The Congress has won in eight wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal sexured one seat. As of 2 pm, the result of only one seat was yet to be declared.

The municipal polls were held on Friday for 35 wards in the Union Territory. The overall results will be declared on Monday afternoon.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that the people of Chandigarh have given their seal of approval to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance. “For the past 25 years, either the BJP or the Congress used to win the municipal polls,” he said. “People became disappointed with both parties and defeated them.”

The AAP is contesting the elections for the first time. Its candidate, Damanpreet Singh, defeated the sitting BJP mayor Ravi Kant Sharma.

Currently, the BJP holds majority in the Chandigarh municipal corporation. In the last elections, it had won 20 seats, while the Congress had only one one seat.

Before the 2021 civic elections, the Congress and AAP had targeted the Bharatiya Janata party for failing to develop the city, News18 reported. They also pointed out the city’s low rank on the Centre’s cleanliness index, Swachh Survekshan.