The bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity organisation have been frozen, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!” she said in a tweet. “...While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.”

In an official statement, Fr Dominic Gomes, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Calcutta Gomes described the move as “a cruel Christmas gift to the poorest of the poor”.

The move will affect 22,000 people, including dependants of those working for the organisation, and those who benefit from its activities, his statement said.

Missionaries of Charity “sisters and brothers reach out to uplift thousands and are often the only friends of the lepers and social outcast no one will even venture near”, the statement said. “This latest attack on the Christian Community and their social outreach is even more a dastardly attack on the poorest of India’s poor”, who the Missionarites of Charity congregation serves.

The Centre has not issued any official statement on the matter. However, in his statement, Gomes said that allegations of Christian organisations forcibly converting people of other faith have often been used as a “justification” for such moves. Gomes said that such allegations are “patently false [and] boggles the mind with its incredulity”.

He said that if the allegations of conversions were true, Christians would have accounted for more than the current 2.3% of India’s population.