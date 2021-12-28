Medical services in Delhi could be hampered for at least two days as several doctors’ organisations on Tuesday extended their support to the ongoing strike, to protest the delayed college allotments after the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test, or NEET, postgraduate medical exam.

On Tuesday morning, resident doctors’ associations at multiple hospitals of the city, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, gave calls to boycott work in non-emergency wards. Reports suggested that doctors at major government-run facilities like the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College would also be on strike.

The demonstrations were announced after the Delhi Police on Monday evening used force against doctors protesting the delay in counselling after the NEET exam. More than 2,500 resident doctors were reportedly detained at the Sarojini Nagar police station while they were heading towards Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s home. Many of them were dragged and thrashed on the roads.

However, the protests continued on Tuesday morning.

The protests started in November after the Supreme Court, on October 25, said that NEET counselling will not start till it examines the validity of the government’s decision to introduce reservations for the Other Backward Classes and the Economically Weaker Sections in the all-India quota for medical courses.

Resident doctors, led by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association, started their protests pointing out that the delay in new admissions to medical colleges has increased workload in hospitals. Over the last week, they have intensified their protests saying that further delay in admissions could lead to an acute situation amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

On Tuesday, the Federation of All India Medical Association also decided to join the agitation, The Indian Express reported. The organisation called upon its affiliate resident doctors’ associations to boycott all work, including emergency services, as a mark of protest against crackdown by the police on Monday.

In a letter to the Union health minister, the Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS said that its members would stop all non-emergency work on Tuesday if no concrete steps are taken.

They threatened to hold a “token strike”, including shutdown of all non-emergency services, on Wednesday if the government failed to provide an “adequate response” on the delayed NEET counselling.

“It’s high time for the government to release a report of what has been done till date, and what are the government’s plans moving forward for expediting NEET-PG counselling,” the AIIMS doctors’ body said in its letter.

Doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College have also expressed their support for the protests.