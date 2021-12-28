Mumbai and Delhi reported a massive rise in daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with the coronavirus count in Maharashtra’s capital city crossing the 1,000-mark.

Mumbai registered 1,377 coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease on Tuesday. The test positivity rate in Mumbai on Tuesday was 4.2%.

The city has been recording a significant increase in its daily figures. On Monday, the city recorded 809 cases, on Sunday, it had 922 cases, on Saturday, it reported 757 infections.

A week ago, on December 21, the city had recorded 327 cases.

The city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases called for extra caution. It also urged people to wear masks and follow Covid-related guidelines.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,172 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday, ANI reported. The state government data showed no new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the past 24 hours.

Over 1000 Positive Cases Today!



The recent rise of new cases begets extra caution from our end.

We cannot let the city that never sleeps, slow down again.



— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 28, 2021

Delhi reports highest increase since June 2

Delhi registered 496 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up from 331 new cases on Monday. The coronavirus count in the Capital was the highest since June 4, when the city had seen 523 new cases and 50 deaths, according to PTI.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded one fatality due to the coronavirus.

The test positivity rate in Delhi is currently 0.89%. A total of 34 Covid-19 patients are currently in intensive care units in the city.

In all, Delhi has recorded 14,44,179 coronavirus cases and 25,107 deaths.

The surge in coronavirus cases in the Capital came on the day when the Delhi government announced a yellow alert after the positivity rate remained above 0.5% for two straight days.

A new set of restrictions came into effect in the capital on Tuesday, under which schools, colleges, cinema halls, banquet halls and gyms will remain shut. Shops and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open according to the odd-even formula, based on their registration numbers between 10 am to 8 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the new Covid-19 cases in the city have been mild, and the majority of patients did not require oxygen support or treatment in an intensive care unit ward.