Mumbai and Delhi reported a rise in daily cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The cities have been recording a significant increase in their figures reported over 24 hours since last week.

Mumbai reported 2,510 coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease on Wednesday, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed. Wednesday’s cases registered an 82.2% jump from the previous day’s count of 1,377 cases. Currently, there are 8,060 active cases in the city.

Of the 15,278 beds available for the treatment of patients, 1,489 are currently occupied in Mumbai.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, on Wednesday said that there was a slight rise in hospitalisations in the city. “On December 1, six patients were admitted to the intensive care unit,” he said. “Today there are 23 cases.”

Deshmukh said that most of the patients were vaccinated. However, he added that deaths due to the disease were rare.

“We are carrying an s-gene drop out test [meant for detecting the Omicron variant] on all Covid suspects and Omicron is in few,” he said. “Delta and Delta derivatives are still dominant.”

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 923 positive cases – a 86% jump from Tuesday’s count of 496 cases, ANI reported. Currently, there are 2,191 active cases.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday said it would not impose more restrictions in the Capital, NDTV reported.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government announced a yellow alert after the positivity rate remained above 0.5% for two straight days.

Under the new set of restrictions that came into effect in the Capital on Tuesday, schools, colleges, cinema halls, banquet halls and gyms will remain shut. Shops and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open according to the odd-even formula, based on their registration numbers between 10 am to 8 pm.

Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the @mybmc to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January.

I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/qqvHtICZBh — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray asked residents to not panic. He requested everyone to exercise caution, wear masks and get vaccinated on priority.

The government on Wednesday held a meeting with officials from Mumbai’s municipal corporation to review the coronavirus situation in the city. Thackeray said that they discussed the proposed plan to vaccinate children between 15 and 18 years of age.

“We also discussed Covid appropriate behaviour guidelines and public place event issues, especially with the New Year being around the corner,” he said.