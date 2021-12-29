A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Mumbai and Delhi record more than 80% rise in single-day cases of coronavirus: The cities have been recording a significant increase in their figures reported over 24 hours since last week.
  2. Pune Police books seer Kalicharan, five others for alleged hate speeches against Muslims, Christians: Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that Christians are Hindutva brigade’s new targets after Muslims.
  3. Data confirms that Omicron has high potential of evading immune system, says genome sequencing body: Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that Omicron variant continues to pose very high risk.
  4. Congress threatens protests if persons accused of assaulting a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh are not arrested in a day: A purported video of a 16-year old girl being thrashed and molested was widely shared on social media on Tuesday.
  5. Jharkhand slashes petrol prices by Rs 25 per litre for two-wheeler owners who hold ration cards: From January 26 next year, Rs 25 will be deposited to consumers’ bank accounts for up to 10 litres of the fuel every month.
  6. Foxconn to restructure management after mass food poisoning at Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur factory: Over 150 employees of the electronics good manufacturer were hospitalised earlier this month.
  7. Citizens can be illegally profiled during polls if voter ID, Aadhaar are linked, say ex-bureaucrats: The group said that it was likely that non-citizens could be registered as voters if Aadhaar is used as the only proof.
  8. Play Indian music on flights and in airports, urges aviation ministry: The Indian Council for Cultural Relations had asked minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to make it mandatory for airlines and airports to play Indian music.
  9. Cold wave hits Kashmir, minus 10.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Gulmarg: These conditions could prevail for the next four to five days at isolated places in the country’s northwestern parts, the weather department said.
  10. Hong Kong Police raid pro-democracy media outlet ‘Stand News’, arrest six people: This is the latest crackdown by the government on the media in the city following the imposition of a national security law.