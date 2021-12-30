The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that it will suspend all direct flights from the United Kingdom to the Kolkata airport from January 3 due to the rising number of Omicron cases, ANI reported.

The suspension will remain in place until further orders.

The government also said that from January 3, all passengers arriving in the state from countries not classified as “at-risk” would have to undergo a coronavirus test on arrival at their own cost.

“The airlines will randomly select 10% of the passengers for RT-PCR test and the balance 90% shall undergo Rapid Antigen Test at the arrival airport,” the order stated. “Those found positive in the RAT test will have to further undego RT-PCR tests as may be required by the health authorities.

West Bengal Govt decides to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3 pic.twitter.com/uklpWGYmTJ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

It will be mandatory for passengers to pre-book the Covid-19 test so as to reduce the waiting time on arrival.

West Bengal on Wednesday registered more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases after a gap of 177 days, PTI reported. The state reported 1,089 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday.

Three fatalities each were recorded in Kolkata and Howrah districts, two in North 24 Parganas and one each in the districts of Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Nadia.

No curbs on Gangasagar Mela: Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ruled out imposing restrictions on the Gangasagar Mela, India Today. The event will be held from January 8 to January 16 at the Sagardwip island in the state.

Banerjee on Wednesday asked whether any restrictions were imposed on the Kumbh Mela, which was held amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic. “How can we stop people who are coming to Gangasagar Mela from UP, Bihar and other far-flung areas?” the chief minister asked.

The administration will use close circuit television cameras and drones to monitor the event and to avoid congestion, according to India Today.

During the Gangasagar Mela, thousands of pilgrims take a holy dip in the river Ganga.