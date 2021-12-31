Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday told district collectors to ensure that no resident of homes and orphanages run by the Missionaries of Charity in the state suffer from lack of food or bad health.

He added that money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund can be used to mitigate problems faced by the charitable organisation.

CM @Naveen_Odisha has asked the District Collectors to be in regular touch with organisations run by the Missionaries of Charity & ensure that no inmate suffer, especially from food security and health related distress. CM added that funds from CMRF can be used for the purpose. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) December 30, 2021

The Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, runs more than 240 homes for orphans, the destitute and AIDS patients across India. On Monday, it had asked all its centres to not operate the organisation’s foreign contribution accounts after the home ministry refused to renew the permission to receive funds from abroad.

The ministry said in a press release that the organisation’s application was refused for failing to meet the eligibility conditions under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules 2011.

Meanwhile, the Missionaries of Charity said that its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act registration had not been suspended or cancelled. The organisation said that it had asked its units not to operate any accounts that receive foreign contributions “until the matter is resolved” as it wanted to “ensure there is no lapse”.