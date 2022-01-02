The big news: Kolkata, Mumbai report sharp rise in coronavirus cases, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC panel asked citizens to inform if they were Pegasus targets, and the Centre said the Rs 8-lakh income limit for EWS quota will stay.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Kolkata reports 33% jump in new coronavirus cases, Mumbai records rise of 25%: Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 3,194 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – 15% more than Saturday’s count.
- Tell us if your devices were targeted by Pegasus spyware, Supreme Court panel tells citizens: Persons can write to the investigation panel with proof of hacking by noon on January 7.
- No change in Rs 8-lakh annual income limit for economically weaker section quota, Centre tells SC: It omitted the residential criteria, which required beneficiaries to not have five acres of land or a 1,000 square feet house.
- West Bengal bans flights from UK, shuts schools, orders offices to work with 50% staff: The Haryana government too has imposed fresh restrictions in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts.
- Oxfam India says Centre’s refusal to renew foreign funding licence will hamper humanitarian work: The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA, registration of nearly 6,000 non-profit organsations ended on Saturday.
- Delhi, Mumbai police file FIR against app that put up photos of Muslim women in ‘online auction’: GitHub blocked the portal on Saturday morning, said Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
- Co-Win glitches mar children’s Covid vaccine registration in Mumbai, says report: Till 7 pm on Sunday, over 6 lakh people between 15 and 18 years of age have registered for their jabs on the portal across India.
- Muslim group files plea in Supreme Court seeking action against hate speech: The petitioners also referred to instances of Hindutva supremacists disrupting namaz at several designated sites in Gurugram.
- Set up makeshift hospitals to deal with a possible surge in cases, Centre tells states: The governments were also advised to form special teams to monitor patients in home isolation, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter.
- Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest ahead of protest against delimitation: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami also claimed that he had been detained.