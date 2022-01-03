The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a 5,000-page chargesheet before a court in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reported NDTV, citing the senior prosecution officer in the case.

The case pertains to the killing of eight people, including four farmers, during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district against the Centre’s three farm laws on October 3. Farmer bodies alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, had run over the protestors.

Ashish Mishra and other accused persons have been arrested in connection with the case. They are facing charges of criminal conspiracy and murder.

Lakhimpur Kheri: 5000-page chargesheet submitted in court in the murder of four farmers and jouralist who were mowed down by a convoy of SUVs in Tikunia. MoS Ajay Teni's son Ashish Mishra is the main accused. pic.twitter.com/JPLVhhuojI — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 3, 2022

In December, the Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh Police had moved an application before a local court to add attempt to murder and other criminal charges in the case against the accused persons.

The police said in a report that the killing of farmers was planned. The deaths did not take place because of negligence but “there was a deliberate and planned conspiracy with intention to kill”, Senior Prosecuting Officer SP Yadav had said.

Following the report of the Special Investigation Team, Opposition leaders had intensified their demand to sack the Union minister.

On December 16, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had called Ajay Mishra a “criminal” and said that he should be punished. Opposition leaders had also held protest marches demanding the minister’s removal.