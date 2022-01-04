J&K: Two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Kulgam
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the militants were involved in several incidents of terrorism.
Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. Their identities were not yet clear but the police claimed they belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
A police official said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of the district that turned into a gunfight.
On Monday, another suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in a gunfight in Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Earlier on December 25, two more suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed by security forces Shopian district.
A day before it, two people were arrested in Budgam on allegations of being connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba. In Anantnag district on the same day, the security forces had killed a suspected militant, who they claimed was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen.