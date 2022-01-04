The Punjab government on Tuesday announced new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, under which schools and colleges will be closed and a night curfew will be imposed, NDTV reported.

The restrictions will remain in force till January 15. The order was issued after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a review meeting to assess the coronavirus-related situation in the state.

As per the order, all educational institutes, except medical and nursing colleges, will have to be shut for physical classes. Online classes can, however, continue.

The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, according to The Tribune.

Bars, restaurants, cinema halls and malls can remain open at 50% capacity if all staff members are fully vaccinated. Sports complexes will remain shut and only sportspersons training for national or international events can access these facilities.

No curbs have been announced on political meetings and rallies. Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held in February or March.

Punjab reported 372 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to the Union health ministry’s data. The state currently has 1,741 active coronavirus infections.

The test positivity rate in the state increased from 0.46% on December 28 to 4.47% on Monday, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration on Monday closed the Rock Garden and the Bird Park, both popular tourist spots, due to the rise in coronavirus cases, The Tribune reported. Both will remain closed till further orders.

The union territory’s administrator Banwarilal Purohit has directed officials to ensure adequate supply of oxygen and availability of hospital beds.

Chandigarh on Tuesday morning reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The city currently has 383 active coronavirus cases.