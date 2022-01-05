Members of security forces killed three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a Pakistani national, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the police said.

The gunfight took place after the police and Army’s Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation based on information about militants in Chandgam village, The Week reported.

Inspector General Vijay Kumar said arms and ammunition, including two M-4 carbine and 1 AK series rifles, were recovered from the suspected militants.

#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists of terror outfit JeM including one #Pakistani national killed. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbine and 1 AK series rifle recovered. A big success for us: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/8b3SCpqBpE — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 5, 2022

In January, the police have killed at least three suspected militants from the Lashkar-e-Taiba in separate encounters in Kulgam and Srinagar districts.

On Sunday, two people were arrested two people were arrested in Budgam on allegations of being connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba. In Anantnag district on the same day, the security forces had killed a suspected militant, who they claimed was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen.