Home isolation for people with a mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infection will end in seven days, the health ministry said in its revised guidelines on Wednesday. Earlier, home isolation ended after 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

As per the new guidelines, patients can end home isolation after at least seven days have passed since testing positive, if there has been no fever for three successive days. They need not undergo another test for Covid-19 once the home isolation period is over.

The guidelines define asymptomatic patients as those who test positive for the disease, but are not experiencing any symptoms, and who have an oxygen saturation above 93%. Mild Covid-19 cases are patients who have symptoms related to the upper respiratory tract, do not have shortness of breath and have oxygen saturation levels of above 93%.

Persons above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities can only be allowed home isolation after they are evaluated by the treating medical officer. Immunocompromised people, such as HIV-positive persons, transplant recipients and those receiving cancer therapy, are not recommended home isolation, and can isolate themselves at home only after evaluation by the treating medical officer.

When a Covid-19 patient is in home isolation, all other members of the household also need to remain in home quarantine.

The following are the other major guidelines for home isolation:

Patients need to stay in one designated room, and isolate themselves from other members of the household, especially elderly persons and those with co-morbidities.

They should use triple-layer medical masks at all times. When a caregiver enters the room, both the patient and the caregiver should preferably use N-95 masks.

Patients are advised to monitor blood oxygen saturation with a pulse oximeter.

Caregivers need to ensure hand hygiene after contact with the patient, and the patient’s immediate environment.

They should avoid direct contact with the patient’s bodily fluids, and should use disposable gloves while handling the patient.

Caregivers should also avoid sharing dishes, utensils, used towels or bed linen with the patient.

According to the guidelines, immediate medical attention should be sought if any serious symptoms develop. These could include a fever of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit for more than three days, difficulty in breathing or oxygen saturation dropping below 93% for at least three reading in an hour.

The guidelines add that steroids must not be self-administered. “Overuse and inappropriate use of steroids may lead to additional complications,” the document noted.

The health ministry issued the revised guidelines after the country has reported a steep rise in coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, India recorded 58,097 cases, a 55.42% jump from Tuesday’s count of 37,379 cases.

Currently, there are 2,14,004 active cases in the country.