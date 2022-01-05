A look at the top headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi aborts Punjab visit after his convoy gets stuck on flyover due to protests: The Ministry of Home Affairs called it a major security lapse, and sought a detailed report from the state government.  
  2. Delhi records 10,665 coronavirus cases, Mumbai reports 15,166 infections in highest ever single-day spike: Tamil Nadu imposed night curfew from tomorrow while Karnataka announced weekend curfew.
  3. Asymptomatic contacts of infected patients need not get tested, says Centre in new guidelines: The isolation period in mild and asymptomatic cases has also been cut down to seven days from 10.
  4. Booster vaccine shot will be same as earlier doses, says Centre: In December, PM Modi had announced that a ‘precautionary dose’ would be administered to healthcare workers and senior citizens from January 10.  
  5. Single-day count of India’s coronavirus cases surpasses 50,000-mark, Omicron variant now in 24 states: On Wednesday, India recorded 58,097 cases, a 55.42% jump from Tuesday’s figures.  
  6. In ‘Bulli Bai’ app case, Mumbai Police arrest third suspect from Uttarakhand: The three persons held in the case are Mayank Rawal, Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh.  
  7. Passports of NRIs will be revoked for hateful social media posts, warn Hyderabad Police: Commissioner of Police CV Anand called for stern action against those harassing people by morphing their photos and posting them on social media.  
  8. Three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in gunfight with armed forces in Pulwama: The police said that ammunition was recovered from the militants.  
  9. Mob allegedly lynches man in Jharkhand on suspicion of felling trees in a sacred area: No arrests have been made yet.  
  10. Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Delhi police chief was in public interest, Centre tells SC: The government said there was a ‘compelling need’ to appoint a person who had experience of heading a large police force, and of working in a central agency.  