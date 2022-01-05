The big news: BJP, Congress trade barbs over PM Modi’s security breach, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mumbai, Delhi report massive surge in coronavirus cases, and the Centre said asymptomatic contacts of Covid patients need not get tested.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi aborts Punjab visit after his convoy gets stuck on flyover due to protests: The Ministry of Home Affairs called it a major security lapse, and sought a detailed report from the state government.
- Delhi records 10,665 coronavirus cases, Mumbai reports 15,166 infections in highest ever single-day spike: Tamil Nadu imposed night curfew from tomorrow while Karnataka announced weekend curfew.
- Asymptomatic contacts of infected patients need not get tested, says Centre in new guidelines: The isolation period in mild and asymptomatic cases has also been cut down to seven days from 10.
- Booster vaccine shot will be same as earlier doses, says Centre: In December, PM Modi had announced that a ‘precautionary dose’ would be administered to healthcare workers and senior citizens from January 10.
- Single-day count of India’s coronavirus cases surpasses 50,000-mark, Omicron variant now in 24 states: On Wednesday, India recorded 58,097 cases, a 55.42% jump from Tuesday’s figures.
- In ‘Bulli Bai’ app case, Mumbai Police arrest third suspect from Uttarakhand: The three persons held in the case are Mayank Rawal, Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh.
- Passports of NRIs will be revoked for hateful social media posts, warn Hyderabad Police: Commissioner of Police CV Anand called for stern action against those harassing people by morphing their photos and posting them on social media.
- Three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in gunfight with armed forces in Pulwama: The police said that ammunition was recovered from the militants.
- Mob allegedly lynches man in Jharkhand on suspicion of felling trees in a sacred area: No arrests have been made yet.
- Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Delhi police chief was in public interest, Centre tells SC: The government said there was a ‘compelling need’ to appoint a person who had experience of heading a large police force, and of working in a central agency.