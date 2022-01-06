West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that RT-PCR, or real time polymerase chain reaction, tests are necessary for inter-state movement amid a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, ANI reported.

At a press conference, the chief minister said the next 15 days are important and the state government will increase restrictions to rein in the pandemic. She added that she will attend a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

On Wednesday, the state reported 14,022 new cases and the positivity rate rose to 23.17% from Tuesday’s 18.96%. Cases have exploded in Kolkata, which currently has 12,739 active infections. The state’s total tally rose to 16,78,323.

With 17 deaths, the toll jumped to 19,827, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

At Thursday’s press conference, Banerjee said 19,517 beds are available in hospitals. She stated that West Bengal’s fatality rate is 1.18% and discharge rate was 96.85%.

Amid the rising cases, the West Bengal government on Wednesday also cancelled several events scheduled this month, The Hindu reported.

The Kolkata International Film Festival, supposed to take place between January 7 and 14, has been deferred, and popular music festivals, including the Dover Lane Music Conference, have been cancelled.

An official told PTI that nearly 300 doctors, healthcare officials and support staff at different hospitals have contracted the virus. Several policemen in Kolkata and the state police have also tested positive.

