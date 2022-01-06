Women’s right activist Bindu Ammini was attacked by a man in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Wednesday, reported Onmanorama.

Videos on social media showed that a man grabbing her and beating her. He can be seen trying to choke the activist as she tries to defend herself.

Ammini said that she was assaulted without any provocation and alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was behind the attack.

“I’m being attacked constantly, so it was not shocking,” she told Manorama News. “Around 30 minutes before the incident, I had a feeling that something was likely to happen. I had also informed Koyilandi special branch officer about my fears. But he didn’t do anything.”

Watch for the Sanghi's-Lungi in Kerala.



The women's right activist Bindu Ammini was attacked once again, despite court orders to provide her security. This time she retaliated and fought back valiantly.



Sanghi's know only one 'language'. 'No Lungi'. pic.twitter.com/sHgFr1bqTH — Kroordarshak क्रूरदर्शक (@SufiRoshan82) January 5, 2022

The accused person has been been identified as Mohandas and has been arrested, reported The Wire. Ammini, however, said that the man has only been charged with minor and bailable offences.

“I don’t expect to get any justice from the Kerala police,” she said.

Kozhikode city police said an investigation is being conducted based on Ammini’s complaint.

Ammini is one of the first women to enter the Sabiramala Ayyappa Temple when it was opened to women of all ages following a Supreme Court verdict in 2018. Before this, women aged between 10 and 50 years were barred from entering the temple.

“I have been attacked over ten times,” Ammini said following the attack in Kozhikode, reported India Today. “The major attack was in front of the Commissioner’s office. In December last year, even a murder attempt happened. In some incidents, I have filed cases to no avail. I already have police protection as per a Supreme Court order.”

She also alleged that the Kerala Police sometimes provide protection to civil servant Kanakadurga, who had entered the temple along with her, and not her as she was a Dalit.

“I plan to take asylum in some other country,” Ammini added.

Following her entry to the Sabarimala temple, Ammini and Kanakadruga had also received death threats.

In 2019, Ammini was attacked with pepper spray as she and four other women had reached Kochi in Kerala to trek to the Sabarimala temple.

In December, the activist was hit by an autorickshaw and sustained head injuries, reported The News Minute. In her complaint to the police, she had alleged that the attack was planned due to her Sabarimala campaign.