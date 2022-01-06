Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the second time that he has contracted the disease, earlier was in April.

Gehlot said on Thursday said that his symptoms are “very light and there is no other problem”. I urged people who came in contact with him during the day to isolate and test themselves.

This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, Gehlot had addressed a press conference with Congress’ state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, according to The Indian Express. The two leaders had spoken on the alleged lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab.

The chief minister also spoke about the perception that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is not fatal. He said that people are engaging in careless behaviour due to this perception.

“Experts are of the opinion that post-Covid complications in Omicron cases can be equally serious as those in other variants,” he said. “Asthma, recurring headaches, lung-related diseases, kidney problems and heart diseases can be among the post-Covid problems.”

Gehlot added that according to doctors, post-Covid complications constituted a reason why he suffered an artery blockage in August. “So, I urge you to take Omicron as well seriously, follow Covid-19 protocols and get both doses of the vaccine.”