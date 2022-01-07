The big news: India issues new quarantine rules for foreign arrivals, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC allowed NEET admissions this year under existing quota criteria, and the GDP is likely to rise 9.2% in current fiscal, said Centre.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- India makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for all international passengers: The new rules will come into effect from January 11.
- SC allows NEET admissions for this year under existing reservation criteria: A final verdict on the validity of criteria for determining the Economically Weaker Section quota will be passed in March.
- India’s economy estimated to grow at 9.2% in 2021-’22, says Centre: The growth is expected to take place mainly due to an improvement in the performance of the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
- Amid allegations of security lapse, SC directs High Court to preserve PM’s travel records: The Centre issued a show cause notice to Bathinda SSP, said reports.
- Karnataka registers 67.9% rise in Covid cases from Thursday, Delhi logs 17,335 infections: Out of 8,449 cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru alone accounted for over 6,800 infections.
- Centre asks Delhi and adjoining districts to ramp up health facilities: AIIMS Delhi has put routine admissions, non-essential surgeries on hold to deal with rising Covid cases.
- NSCN (I-M) accuses Arunachal government of harming Naga interests, warns of ‘unpleasant incidents’: The armed group alleged that Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have failed to ‘fulfil the wishes of the Naga people’.
- Calcutta HC allows Gangasagar Mela, forms committee to oversee adherence to Covid protocols: The judges asked the authorities to make the public aware of the risks involved as the third wave of Covid-19 is sweeping across India.
- Varavara Rao’s medical bail extended till February 5: Citing the coronavirus situation, the Bombay High Court dismissed the National Investigation Agency’s request to extend the date of surrender only by a week.
- Omicron infections less severe than Delta, but not mild, says WHO: The World Health Organization chief said that a ‘tsunami of cases’ was overwhelming health systems around the world.