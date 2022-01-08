Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and ministers offered prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an alleged security lapse during his visit to Punjab.

On Wednesday, Modi had to abort his visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur as his convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes as protestors had blocked the road to Hussainiwala village in the district.

The Centre termed it a “major security lapse”.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi dismissed the claim and said there was no threat at all to the prime minister’s security. He, however, expressed regret for what had happened.

On Thursday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar along with other BJP leaders and prayed for the prime minister, reported PTI.

The minister posted a video clip of him performing ‘aarti’ on social media.

“For the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he wrote on the post.

“It was a clear case of conspiracy,” he claimed. “We prayed before the lord seeking divine blessings for the long life of the prime minister.”

Earlier in the day, members of BJP’s women wing were seen praying for Modi’s well-being at temples across the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also prayed for Modi. On Twitter, Chouhan said that Modi lives in the heart of the public and is India’s crown jewel while positing photos of the puja.

“He has increased India’s honour, respect and self-respect all over the world,” the chief minister wrote. “We are building a glorious and prosperous India.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also posted photos and videos of him performing puja for the prime minister’s long life.

Sarma condemned the alleged security lapse and warned that if another such incident occurred, it would not be tolerated by BJP workers and India’s citizens, reported ANI.

“Today, BJP workers and Assam public have prayed, by performing Maha Mrityunjaya, for PM Modi’s long life and for good sense to prevail over Congress. The way they tried to murder the PM has exposed the mentality of the party before the people of India.”

ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्।

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात्॥



At the venerable Ugratara temple in Guwahati today, I joined BJP colleagues in performing purna ahuti for satayu of Adarniya PM Sri Narendra Modi ji.

Along with @Bhabesh_KalitaR & colleagues joined Rudra Yagya at Ugratara temple for long life of Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi ji.



Along with colleagues joined Rudra Yagya at Ugratara temple for long life of Adarniya PM Sri Narendra Modi ji. A man who is tirelessly working for Maa Bharti with blessings of a billion people can't be harmed by unscrupulous elements.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb performed a hawan for the prime minister at the Kamalasagar Kalibari in Siphajila district on Friday.

Pujas were also offered in all 60 constituencies of the state, reported Northeast Today.

“I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi long life and good health by laying a wreath at the feet of Kali Mother,” Deb said. “The genuine love of millions of Indians will give further impetus to Modiji’s future.”

Several other BJP leaders, including Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Jyotiraditya Scindia, tweeted wishing for the prime minister’s safety.

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मातृ-रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥



Blessed to have performed Hawan at Kamalasagar Kalibari today.



Blessed to have performed Hawan at Kamalasagar Kalibari today. Prayed to Maa kali for the longevity and Aarogya Jeevan of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

What happened during Modi’s visit?

Modi landed in Bathinda on Wednesday morning and was supposed to fly to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Later, he was scheduled to go to a rally in a helicopter.

The Centre said the trip was delayed by bad weather. Since the visibility did not improve, he finally travelled via road. The convoy was stuck around 30 km from the memorial as protesting farmers blocked the road.

Central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau should have anticipated protests as the route to Hussainiwala passes through Kotkapura, Faridkot and Ferozepur – the epicentre of the agitation against the farm laws, The Quint reported.

At a press conference, the Punjab chief minister said the change of plan to travel by road was not conveyed to the state government. “We were informed by the Prime Minister’s Office that he would be travelling by helicopter,” Channi said. “It was at the spot that a decision to travel by road was taken by their [central] agencies and officers.”

However, the Centre claimed that the state police had given clearance for Modi to travel by road.

Channi said that officers had persuaded some protesting farmers the previous night to end their agitation but others had gathered in Ferozepur.

“Farmers have their demands and today, if some people were peacefully protesting here, then it should not be seen as a threat to Prime Minister’s security,” he said. “I appeal to all, especially the BJP, to not indulge in politics on the issue. There was no such thing, which had put him security under threat in Punjab.”