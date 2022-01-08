The Election Commission of India will announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm on Saturday, reported ANI.

The states will go to polls later this year.

The Election Commission had said parties in Uttar Pradesh want the polls to be held as per schedule despite a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

Political parties have begun campaigning for the polls amid the spread of the coronavirus disease. On Wednesday, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked the Election Commission to consider banning large gatherings and to allow virtual rallies for the state Assembly elections expected to be held next month amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in India

On December 23, Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court requested the Election Commission to postpone the upcoming Assembly polls. He had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties. “Jaan hain toh jahan hain [if there is life, we have the world],” he observed.