Both Mumbai and Delhi registered over 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Delhi reported 20,181 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rise in new cases for the Capital since May 5, according to NDTV.

The capital’s Covid-19 count on Saturday was about 16% higher than Friday’s figure of 17,335 cases.

The positivity rate increased to 19.6% from 17.73% a day earlier.

The Capital currently has 48,178 active coronavirus cases and 11,869 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate in Delhi is currently 1.65%.

Nearly, 1,586 patients are admitted to hospitals, with 375 on oxygen support. Out of 375 patients, 27 are on a ventilator, the data showed.

Amid the rising cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has temporarily stopped all routine patient admissions, procedures and non-essential surgeries. Out patient department services will remain functional, but with restricted registrations that will be limited to those with appointments.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 20,318 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. The new cases were marginally lower than Friday’s count of 20,971 infections.

Out of the new infections, 82% patients are asymptomatic. A total of 1,257 patients were admitted to hospitals, of whom 108 needed oxygen support.

The city currently has 1,06,037 active coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra reported 41,434 new cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Despite a rise in cases in Maharashtra, the need for hospitalisation and oxygen support was low, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. He added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been apprised of the situation and he will decide on the extent of restrictions.

So far, Mumbai has banned the assembly of five or more persons at night and shut schools and colleges in the city. Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had earlier warned of a lockdown if the city exceeded 20,000 new cases a day.