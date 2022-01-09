The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur, who allegedly created an app called “Sulli Deals” on which Muslim women were put for “online auction” last year, ANI reported. Thakur was arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city and is being questioned by the police.

Aumkareshwar Thakur, #SulliDeals app creator and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women: DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/Eb55Kqrwai — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

“Sulli” is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women.

Thakur is the first person to be arrested in the case. The “Sulli Deals” app was called out on social media after it targeted Muslim women in July. The Delhi Police had filed a first information report on the matter but had made no arrest in the six months since then.

On January 1, a similar app called “Bulli Bai” – another derogatory term used to target Muslim women – emerged. Four persons, including this app’s alleged creator, have been arrested concerning the matter.

In both cases, images of hundreds of Muslim women were downloaded and posted on the apps and uploaded on the repository hosting service GitHub. Both the apps have been taken down by the platform after outrage on social media.

On Sunday, KPS Malhotra, the deputy commissioner of police of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations of Delhi Police’s Special Cell said that Thakur was a member of a group on Twitter that was made with the intention of online trolling of Muslim women, ANI reported.