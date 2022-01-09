A look at the top Covid-19 developments of the day:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 4.30 pm on Sunday to review the coronavirus situation in the country, PTI reported. NK Arora, the chief of India’s technical advisory group on Covid-19 vaccination, said that 70% to 80% Covid-19 cases in India’s third wave are of the Omicron variant, India Today reported. He, however, said that the Delta variant was still dominant in northeast India and West Bengal. At least 750 doctors and more than 100 nurses and paramedics from six Delhi hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus, The Indian Express reported. Of the total infections, 350 exist in All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Meanwhile, at least four judges of the Supreme Court have tested positive for coronavirus, while more than 150 staff members have either been infected, or are under quarantine, according to NDTV. Over 400 staff members of Parliament have also tested positive, according to ANI. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Sunday. In view of Assembly polls in five states, he urged the Election Commission to take steps to allow booster doses of the Covid-19 for candidates and political workers. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed devotees to visit gurudwaras in the city on the occasion of Prakash Parab of Guru Govind Singh on Sunday, PTI reported. According to Delhi’s Covid-19 guidelines, authorities have allowed religious places to remain open, but visitors are not permitted. The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said that citizens will be allowed to travel during the complete lockdown on Sunday to attend family functions, including weddings, if they produce invitations, The Indian Express reported. Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that there were no plans of imposing a full lockdown in the state as of now, PTI reported. The daily average of global cases went past the 20 lakh-mark in the seven-day period between January 1 and January 7, AFP reported. The average daily infections of 21,06,118 was recorded just days after more than 10 lakh cases were recorded across the world between December 23 and December 29. In the United Kingdom, more than 1.5 lakh have died since the pandemic started in January 2020, AFP reported on Saturday. However, the daily average of cases has fallen since the country recorded 2 lakh cases last week.