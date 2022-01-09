West Bengal on Sunday registered 24,287 new Covid-19 cases, in its highest ever single-day rise, PTI reported. The new cases were 29.17% higher than Saturday’s count of 18,802 infections.

Eighteen people died due to the coronavirus in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative fatality count to 19,901, according to ANI. The fatality rate in the state is currently 1.13%.

There are currently 78,111 active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, and 8,213 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. Currently, 5.28% of Covid-19 beds in the state are occupied.

Kolkata alone reported 8,712 new Covid-19 cases, while the neighbouring district of Howrah registered 1,742 cases. Other districts that reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases were Hooghly (1,276), South 24 Parganas (1,034) and Paschim Bardhaman (1,007).

The test positivity rate in Kolkata is currently 41.93%.

The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal comes weeks ahead of civic polls in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Siliguri and Asansol, which will be held on January 22.

The West Bengal State Election Commission has banned large rallies or road shows for the campaigning. It has allowed a maximum of 500 people to attend political party meetings in open spaces, and 200 people, or up to 50% seating capacity, to attend such meetings in halls.

The panel has also allowed small teams of up to five people to carry out door-to-door campaigning.

Cases in Mumbai fall below 20,000

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai decreased for the second day in a row on Sunday, with the metropolis reporting 19,474 cases in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus cases have fallen below 20,000 after three days.

The new cases on Sunday were 4.15% lower than Saturday’s count of 20,318 infections.

Seven people died due to the coronavirus in the past day, and the recovery rate is currently 85%. A total of 8,063 people recovered from the disease or were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The city’s civic body stated that 82% of the new Covid-19 cases were asymptomatic.

A total of 1,240 people were hospitalised due to the coronavirus on Sunday, out of whom 118 needed oxygen support.

Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had said last week that “stringent measures” may be implemented in the city if daily Covid-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark. “Right now we believe that even up to 20,000 cases a day, we will be comfortable in our hospitalisations, and comfortable in our oxygen requirement,” he had said.