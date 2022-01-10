The Karnataka government has filed a case against Congress leaders for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines during a march seeking implementation of a drinking water supply project, NDTV reported on Monday.

“We have registered an FIR against Congress leaders and organisers of a padayatra [rally],” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Karnataka government has prohibited rallies and protest marches till January 19 as part of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

State Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that he has received a notice from the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding the violations, India Today reported. He claimed that it was a “political ploy”.

The BJP has alleged that Shivakumar has been taking part in the rallies despite having Covid-19 symptoms. On Sunday, the party released a video of him coughing and interacting with Congress leaders without a mask.

Watch CONgress President @DKShivakumar coughing in public during his fake protest for Mekedatu dam.



It appears that he is having #COVID19 symptoms but is still interacting with CONgress workers without a mask.



Is he hell bent on increasing Corona cases?

Shivakumar allegedly refused to take coronavirus test, when a doctor requested for his sample as a part of random resting, NDTV reported.

“Rey mister, I am fit and fine,” he allegedly said. “You can’t compel me. I know the law of this land. Tell your ministers I am fine. I won’t give my sample for testing. And there’s no requirement for that.”

The Karnataka Congress on Sunday began a ten-day march led by Shivakumar and Siddaramiah, urging the government to implement the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river.

The project entails building a reservoir in a deep gorge at the confluence of the river Cauvery with its tributary Arkavathi in the Ramanagara district, according to The Print. The project aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and nearby areas and also to generate 400 megawatts of power. It is estimated to cost about Rs 9,000 crore.

Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, claiming that it will impede the free flow of water from the river Cauvery into the state.

On Sunday, some religious leaders and film personalities, including actor Duniya Vijay and music composer Sadhu Kokila, also took part in the march organised by Congress, PTI reported.