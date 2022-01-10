Hundreds of people from Nagaland came out in protest against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, on Monday. The march began in Dimapur city and will end in state capital Kohima on Tuesday. With the 75-km-long ‘March against AFSPA’, the citizens will demand the authorities to repeal AFSPA.

The AFSPA gives Army personnel sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”. The controversial Act was extended in Nagaland for six months on December 30. The government had said that the state is in a “disturbed, dangerous condition” and thus, the use of armed forces to help the civil power was deemed essential.

A young protestor holds up a placard demanding that AFSPA be repealed in Nagaland on Monday. [Credit: Kevitho Kera]

Several members of civil society and tribal bodies have been demanding the repeal of the Act after 14 civilians were killed by members of security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4.

In a first information report, the Nagaland Police had said that the Army’s 21 Para Special Force had fired with “intention to murder and injure” the civilians.

A poster with pictures of the Nagaland citizens killed by members of the armed forces in December is displayed on the street. [Credit: Kevitho Kera]

The protest march was initiated by the public and not any civil society organisations or political parties, said Kevitho Kera, one of the organisers. “It is a march on foot from Dimapur to Kohima starting from January 10 early morning and reach Kohima on January 11 after halting at Piphema for the night on January 10,” he added.

He said that more people were likely join them on their way to Kohima. “We are overwhelmed by the response in our quest for justice. “People even from outside Nagaland want to join us,” Kera added.

Once in Kohima, the protestors will submit a memorandum to the governor.

“The gun-toting soldiers cannot be given a free hand in our land or anywhere,” Kera told The New Indian Express. “Under the shield of AFSPA, a lot of atrocities have been committed. The massacre of civilians at Oting is a reminder of how this diabolical act works. A partial lifting of the AFSPA will not solve the problem,” he said.

On December 20, the Nagaland Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw AFSPA from the North East region, especially from Nagaland. The resolution was passed condemning the killing of 14 civilians. On December 26, the government had announced that a panel to discuss the repeal of AFSPA from the state will be formed.

