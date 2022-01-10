An aide of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and a rifleman of the Indian Reserve Battalion were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday night in Samurou town in Manipur’s Imphal West district, the police said.

Abujam John Singh (59) and Abujam Sashikanta Tomba Singh (37) died in the attack that took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday, Imphal West Superintendent of Police Shivakanta Singh told Scroll.in. The two deceased were related to each other.

The police officer said that no arrests have yet been made in the case. He added that the assailants could not be identified as the attack took place at night. The police were investigating CCTV camera footage and other sources of information.

Abujam John Singh was an aide of Manipur Agriculture Minister O Lukhoi Singh, according to the Imphal Free Press. On Monday, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the families of the deceased. He condemned the attack and alleged that BJP supporters had been targeted.

However, the superintendent of police told Scroll.in that preliminary investigation has not ascertained if the attack was an instance of pre-poll violence.

The 60 seats in Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The results will be announced on March 10.