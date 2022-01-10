Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms.

“I am under home quarantine,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Twitter. “I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.”

Coronavirus cases increased sharply in Delhi and other parts of the country for the last two weeks. On Sunday, Delhi registered 22,751 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths due to the disease. The new cases on Sunday were 12.73% higher than Saturday’s figure of 20,181 cases.

The number of deaths on Sunday was the highest since June 16. The current case fatality rate in Delhi is 1.62%.

The test positivity rate in Delhi increased to 23.53% on Sunday from Monday’s figure of 19.60%.

On January 4, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had isolated himself at home. In the week before that, he had taken part in at least four rallies in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said that he has returned to work.